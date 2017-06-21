$1M bond for man accused of kidnapping NC family, forcing them to shop at Target

DURHAM, N.C. (Derrick Lewis/WNCN) — The 29-year-old man arrested for kidnapping two victims at gunpoint, along with their children, and forcing them to drive him to ATMs for cash will remains behind bars under a more than $1 million bond.

Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. appeared before a judge Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday.

Owens is believed to be involved in four cases over the last four days, Durham police said.

Owens was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after police said he forced two adults with two young children to take him to an ATM and then to a Target store.

He was originally jailed under a $1 million bond, but in court Wednesday, prosecutors asked that bond to be raised to $2 million.

The judge asked Owens if he could make a $1 million bond, to which Owens replied, “No. I can’t make a $100,000 bond.”

The judge then denied the state’s motion.

“At this point if there’s not an ability to make the $1 million bond, there’s no need to increase it further,” the judge said.

Owens has 23 previous convictions including a 2015 conviction for assaulting a government employee.

Durham police said Owens was arrested after one of the victims was able to ask a Target store clerk for help.

The case Tuesday began when the suspect knocked on the door of a house in the West End neighborhood around 7 a.m. Tuesday and asked for money.

“A resident gave the man money, but the man then forced the residents (a man, woman and two young children) out of the house and into the victims’ vehicle at gunpoint,” police said.

The gunman made the driver take him to a convenience store, then to the Target on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to police.

Also on Wednesday, Durham police filed new charges against Owens stemming from a June 20 incident.

Police said around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to Morehead Avenue in response to a robbery call. A victim told police he was approached by a man who demanded money.

When the suspect was told “no,” the suspect grabbed the victim’s cup of coffee, took a sip and then complained it was too sweet.

At that point, Durham police said the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police said the suspect also attempted to steal the victim’s car but ran way when another vehicle drove by.

Owens is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun in this case.

Owens is scheduled to appear in court again July 13.