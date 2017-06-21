Mexican man provided fake documents to undocumented workers in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - A Mexican man was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison on Wednesday for providing fake documents to undocumented workers and others in the Carolinas and Georgia.

Humberto Ginez-Edmundo, 27, charged $130 to $600 for the fake Social Security cards, state identification cards, driver’s licenses and permanent residence cards he produced beginning in Novemebr 2015, court records show.

Ginez-Edmundo was convicted of fraudulent identification document conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. Chief U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney sentenced him in federal court in Charlotte.

Ginez-Edmundo will face deportation proceedings after serving his sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation into the fake documents Ginez-Edmundo produced and sold.