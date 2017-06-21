Man wanted in shooting death, robbery of Chesterfield Co man

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating a man believed to be involved in an April robbery and homicide.

Daquan Marquis Timmons, 21, is a suspect in a homicide investigation stemming from a home invasion April 23. Deputies say Timmons shot and killed 25-year-old Darius Robinson during a robbery at the victim's home on Airport Road in Pageland.

Timmons is facing charges of murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators say witnesses at the scene told them a woman first approached the home hoping to buy drugs. When Robinson denied having any narcotics, two men wearing masks forced their way inside and shot Robinson in the chest.

The three suspects fled the scene in a gray, older model Mercedes, officials say.

Anyone with information about Timmons' whereabouts or the other two people involved are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-9394.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.