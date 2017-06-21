CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Roster Moves

Today’s Roster Moves – June 21, 2017

INF/OF Grant Green signed by Chicago White Sox, assigned to CHA

INF Max Dutto assigned to Great Falls (Rookie)

Roster 25 active



Notes: INF/OF Grant Green was signed by the Chicago White Sox and assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. He appeared in 40 games for the Syracuse Chiefs this season and hit .246 (32-for-130) with 11 runs scored, five doubles, and two RBIs. He also appeared in two games this season with the Washington Nationals (0-for-3). He was released by Washington on June 14. He has appeared in parts of five seasons in the majors (129 games) with the Oakland A’s (2013), Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2013-2015), San Francisco Giants (2016), and Washington Nationals (2017). Green, 29, was drafted by the Oakland A’s in the first round (13th overall) of the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft. He owns a .307 batting average with 947 hits, 72 home runs, and 419 RBIs over nine seasons in the minors.



