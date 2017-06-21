Two charged with murder in death of man found at home with venomous snakes

Twin Hill and American both said testing has proven that the uniforms are safe, and none of the tests have found chemical levels in the fabric to be above industry standards.More >>
Twin Hill and American both said testing has proven that the uniforms are safe, and none of the tests have found chemical levels in the fabric to be above industry standards.More >>
Daquan Marquis Timmons, 21, is a suspect in a homicide investigation stemming from a home invasion April 23. Deputies say Timmons shot and killed 25-year-old Darius Robinson.More >>
Daquan Marquis Timmons, 21, is a suspect in a homicide investigation stemming from a home invasion April 23. Deputies say Timmons shot and killed 25-year-old Darius Robinson.More >>
The legislation follows the tragic deaths of two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers in March.More >>
The legislation follows the tragic deaths of two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers in March.?More >>
Police have released the names of two of the three people who were killed in two separate shootings in Charlotte late Tuesday night.More >>
Police have released the names of two of the three people who were killed in two separate shootings in Charlotte late Tuesday night.More >>
Thomas Craig Overstreet, 23, and Michela Viteritto, 18, are both charged with murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime in the death of 33-year-old Freddie Lee Herman Jr.More >>
Thomas Craig Overstreet, 23, and Michela Viteritto, 18, are both charged with murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime in the death of 33-year-old Freddie Lee Herman Jr.More >>