Two charged with murder in death of man found at home with venomous snakes

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a homicide investigation in Chesterfield County.

Thomas Craig Overstreet, 23, and Michela Viteritto, 18, are both charged with murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime in the death of 33-year-old Freddie Lee Herman Jr.

Herman was found dead outside a home full of venomous pet snakes and malnourished dogs on Sam Jones Road on Thursday, June 15. Officials say he had been shot multiple times.

PREVIOUS: Venomous snakes, other animals slow SC deadly shooting investigation

Investigators say they believe Overstreet and Viteritto got into an argument with Herman. During that argument, they say Herman was shot twice with a shotgun.

Neighbors reported hearing an argument followed by gunshots at the home between 12:30 and 1 a.m. but did not check on Herman until the afternoon because it was "not unusual for gunshots to be fired at the home in the middle of the night," according to the report.

Investigators said "several malnourished pit bulls, as well as around 30 box turtles and some wild pigs that had been caged" were found at the scene. Inside, deputies found aquariums with rattlesnakes, copperheads, pythons, a cobra, and at least two snapping turtles.

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE ANIMALS

"Freddy didn't live there, that was where he had his reptile business," said the victim's father, Freddy Herman Sr. "Freddy loved animals. There was another guy who was supposed to be helping take care of them."

Herman Sr. said his son's reptile business was "doing very well."

Authorities called in a company specializing in venomous snake removal to help clear the scene. Chesterfield County Animal Control also assisted at the scene.

Investigators have not said anything about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.