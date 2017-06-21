Auditors fault NC milk cleanliness checks as too lenient

RALEIGH, N.C. (EMERY P. DALESIO/AP) - A state investigation finds North Carolina milk inspectors found hundreds of sanitation violations without penalizing dairy farmers.

The report Wednesday by the state Auditor Beth Wood's investigators faulted the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which is responsible for enforcing sanitation requirements that keeps the supply of Grade A milk safe for consumers.

The report says state agriculture inspectors found hundreds of problems with cleanliness at milking facilities, including insect and rodent control. Auditors say milk inspectors were too lenient, only suspending one milking permit for repeated violations out of 5,000 inspections over a three-year period.

State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler disputes the findings. He says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives his agency high ratings for enforcement actions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.