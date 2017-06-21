First Alert Day issued for Thursday due to long periods of disruptive rain

We're gearing up for a wet day Thursday, and for some areas, rain may last for a large chunk of the afternoon hours.

At the very least this will be disruptive for many, and at most could lead to minor localized flooding issues Thursday night, especially in the mountains. Because of this, we have declared Thursday as a First Alert Day.

We've got a fetch of deep moisture running up the Southeast into the Carolinas due to an area of high pressure offshore (to our east) and the upper-level winds around Tropical Storm Cindy (to our west). This wind pattern between these two systems is funneling in a rich moisture source for our area that will lead to rain on Thursday.

It looks like rain will be steadiest for areas west of 77. There is a little disagreement among our weather models as to how far east the swath of steadiest rain reaches. So, the farther west you are across the viewing area, the surer your bet to see a few hour's worth of rain.

Severe weather does not look to be a threat at this time, although there could be a few thunderstorms, which would most likely develop across our far eastern counties where instability would be highest.

Right now it looks like the best window for rain may be from the mid-morning to early afternoon hours, with some breaks developing towards evening.

