WBTV Speak Out Editorial: New CMS Superintendent

For the third time in five years, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have a new superintendent. We thank outgoing superintendent Ann Clark for more than 30 years of serving the district's students and encourage Dr. Clayton Wilcox to embrace real challenges facing the system.

Too many students are being left behind when it comes to academic achievement simply because of their zip code. That's unfortunate and unjust. The achievement gaps between black and white students are evidence that there are inequities in the schools and that simply can't be ignored.

This is the time to get it right, Dr. Wilcox. Now is your opportunity to let the community know exactly what you need. Think bold. Be bold. And leave no room for excuses later. Put the right administrators and staff in place to deliver the results our students deserve.

There are so many dedicated and talented educators here who will help you. WBTV will keep a vigilant eye on your progress because our community demands it. Lead transparently with accountability to those you serve and we'll be pulling for your success.

