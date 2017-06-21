Salisbury police expanding foot patrol to five key neighborhoods

The Salisbury Police Department is expanding foot patrols in five key neighborhoods in an effort to reduce crime and improve citizen satisfaction with police services, the department announced Wednesday.

The neighborhoods to first receive foot patrolling include the West End Community, Fairview Heights, Brooklyn South Square, Park Ave and Fulton Heights.

The pilot program will be evaluated after 90 days and then expanded to include other neighborhoods. The department says they will implement stratified policing, which is an evidence-based policing strategy designed to reduce crime through geographic ownership of neighborhoods and problem-solving.

“Citizens are more likely to talk to the police and share their concerns when they feel comfortable with a police presence," Police Chief Jerry Stokes says.

