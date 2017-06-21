Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting children

A Lincoln County man faces multiple charges after deputies say he admitted to child sex assault accusations.

Rey David Blanco-Palmar, 34, is accused of assaulting a boy and a girl, who were ages 5 and 11 when the incidents began.

Deputies say the incidents happened between October 2009 and August 2014.

The Lincoln County Department of Social Services sent a report to detectives regarding the assaults on June 6, disclosing details learned during interviews with the Child Advocacy Center.

Blanco-Palmar, of Kanewood Trail in Lincolnton, was arrested Tuesday after admitting to the incidents.

He was charged with four felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, three felony counts of first-degree sexual offense with a child under 13 years old, one count of felony attempted first-degree sex offense and one felony count second-degree kidnapping.

Blanco-Palmar was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and given a $500,000 secured bond.

He's expected to appear in court Friday.

