VIDEO: Black bear spotted in downtown Hickory

A black bear was spotted in downtown Hickory Wednesday.

The bear was caught roaming outside of an ABC store on 1st Avenue SW before climbing back up a nearby tree.

Yes! A bear in downtown hickory! pic.twitter.com/vyI4X9kHzC — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) June 21, 2017

Authorities believe the bear is a yearling male and say he was first spotted by residents Tuesday night. Authorities are trying to keep the bear in the tree until he can safely come down and avoid busy traffic in the area.

A driver hit a bear earlier this month on I-485 near Providence Road in Matthews.

Several days earlier, residents reported bear sightings around Union County.

