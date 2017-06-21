Gardner-Webb To Play At East Carolina In 2019

BOILING SPRINGS – Gardner-Webb announced Wednesday that it would play a football game at East Carolina in 2019, the first meeting on the gridiron between the two programs.

The meeting comes in the second week of the season, with kickoff slated for Saturday, September 7, in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

It will be Gardner-Webb’s first game against an American Athletic Conference foe in football since moving to Division I in 2000.

“We are excited to head down to Greenville and play an established in-state program like East Carolina,” said head coach Carroll McCray. “We have a great deal of respect for Coach Montgomery and his staff and look forward to taking on the Pirates in 2019.”

East Carolina head coach Scottie Montgomery is a Cleveland County native, having starred at nearby Burns (N.C.) High before beginning his playing career at Duke. Current East Carolina receiver Jayden Borders is also from Cleveland County, playing at nearby Shelby (N.C.) High.

Pirates’ linebacker Aaron Ramseur is the younger brother of current Gardner-Webb nose guard Josh Ramseur. The elder Ramseur is a redshirt junior who will compete his eligibility with the Runnin’ Bulldogs prior to the 2019 season.

Gardner-Webb assistant coach Brett Hickman is a 2009 East Carolina graduate and spent two seasons as an undergraduate assistant – and one as a quality control coach – with the Pirates under Skip Holtz. Hickman was part of three bowl appearances and a 2008 Conference USA title during his time with the program.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs play a game at Conference USA member Charlotte to open the 2019 season (August 31). GWU will also play FBS games at Wyoming this coming season (September 9) and at Appalachian State on September 22, 2018.

Gardner-Webb opens the 2017 season on Saturday, September 2, at home against North Carolina A&T. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 pm in Ernest W. Spangler Stadium (Big South Network).

Press release provided by Gardner-Webb Athletics