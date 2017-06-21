AP source: Hawks send center Dwight Howard to Hornets

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement to acquire center Dwight Howard from the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks are sending Howard and the No. 31 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft to Charlotte for center Miles Plumlee, shooting guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade is not yet official.
Howard will be playing for his third team in three seasons following a disappointing homecoming in Atlanta.
Howard signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with Atlanta and then sat out the fourth quarter in two of six playoff games in the Hawks' first-round loss to Washington.
AP Sports Writer Jon Krawcynski in Minneapolis and AP Sports Writer Steve Reed in Charlotte contributed to this report.
