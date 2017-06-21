Search warrant issued for home connected to May north Charlotte killing

Evidence of a May killing in north Charlotte is believed to be inside a vehicle and a home on nearby Beaver Creek Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Officers say 22-year-old Anderson David Biggers was shot around 11:34 p.m. May 28 in a shopping center parking lot on Docia Crossing Road.

MEDIC pronounced Biggers dead in the parking lot.

Police believe Biggers and the shooter knew each other and arranged to meet at the location where the shooting happened. Detectives say a witness "advised that the victim was meeting another subject to purchase marijuana." He said Biggers was shot while he was making a transaction in the suspect vehicle, described as an orange Nissan SUV.

Detectives say they found a phone number in Biggers' phone that belonged to a man on Beaver Creek Drive. The man's mom drives an orange Nissan Murano, police say, which the man typically drives.

Property and evidence to be seized include clothing with blood and/or bodily fluids, firearm bullets, casings, notebooks or letters belonging to Biggers, documents, surveillance video, electronics, cell phones, Biggers' personal belongings, and any and "all evidence related to the crime of murder," the warrant states.

Wednesday, police said they had probable cause to believe evidence existed at the Beaver Creek Drive home and that a search warrant had been issued.

If you have information regarding this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.