Warrant: Mother leads officers to son accused of Uptown murder in March

New information, released Wednesday morning in a search warrant, details how police arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide in uptown Charlotte in March.

Police say 26-year-old Joseph Jones’ mother led officers to her son’s room when they showed up at the family’s Autumn End Circle home looking for him.

According to the warrant, officers smelled marijuana before walking into Jones’ room and finding him lying on his bed.

Joseph Bradley Jones was arrested “without incident” and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Germany Byers in March.

As officers arrested Jones in his room they also collected evidence including a shotgun shell and small baggies near a shoebox on the floor, according to the warrant.

Jones has a record. He was convicted of an armed robbery in September 2014.

His arrest came down two months after a woman, 22-year-old Kyerra Guinn, was also charged with murder in Byers' death.

Both arrests stem from an incident on March 14 on LaSalle Street at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road. That’s where officers found a Byers shot to death.

MEDIC rushed the 37-year-old to Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Guinn was charged with murder and felony conspiracy two days later.

Officers at the scene in March said the shooting could have been a continuation from a disturbance Monday in the same parking lot. They did not release any further information about a possible motive when they announced Jones' arrest.

