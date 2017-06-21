Man bound with extension cords in May homicide, warrant reveals

A man who was found dead inside an uptown Charlotte apartment was found with his hands bound, according to a newly released search warrant.

According to the warrant, a witness called police on May 26 and said he overheard a man admitting to killing another man and stealing from his East Stonewall Street apartment.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic went to the apartment, but it was locked and no one opened the door. Firefighters broke down the door and found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Julian Ray Williams, lying face down on the floor. According to the warrant, his hands were tied behind his back with extension cords.

CMPD said 20-year-old Andre Amir Young-Johnson was charged with the murder of Williams. Young-Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and first-degree kidnapping.

Police believe Williams and Johnson possibly knew each other.

