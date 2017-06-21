Warrant: Condoms, baggie with powder found near woman's body; believed to be evidence of murder

A newly released search warrant is providing new details about a woman's death in Charlotte from early February.

According to police, officers were called to the 2000-block of Beatties Ford Road around 11:54 p.m. on February 1 to the assist Medic after someone called 911 to report a woman's body was found behind a building. The building where the woman was found had a "For Sale" sign in the window at the time.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at 12:02 a.m.

At the time, police told WBTV there was no foul play expected in the case.

According to a search warrant, which was released Tuesday, the woman was found partially nude in an alcove on the side of the building. A witness at the scene reportedly told officers that he believed the woman had been raped and strangled prior to her death.

Officers seized swabs, condoms, condom wrappers, clothing, blankets, pillows, sheets and a plastic baggie with an unknown powder from the scene, according to the warrant.

"Based on these facts, it is believed that there is probable cause to believe that evidence of murder is contained upon the property," the search warrant stated.

WBTV is working with investigators to determine if the case has been upgraded from a "death investigation," which is was initially labeled, to a homicide.

