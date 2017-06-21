Heavy rain closes Union County lake to boaters - | WBTV Charlotte

Heavy rain closes Union County lake to boaters

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A lake in Union County was closed to boat traffic Wednesday due to heavy overnight rain. 

Union County officials posted a note about the closure on Facebook, saying the lake would remain closed until further notice. 

Cane Creek Park is located on Harkey Road in Waxhaw. 

