Rebecca fountain getting a facelift

The City of Salisbury public services department began repairs and a revitalization process to the Rebecca of the Well fountain located at Gateway Park, according to a press release.

“Our goal is to address the necessary repairs in order to help preserve the Rebecca fountain and the well beneath her,” said Tony Cinquemani, director of public services. "The project is estimated to be completed by Friday, July 7."

The Rebecca fountain is located at the entrance of Gateway Park on the corner of Depot and East Innes Streets. The park opened October 1997.

The current monument is a replica of the original fountain that was in the center of town in 1888.

Initially the fountain served as a source of water for fire protection and a watering trough for horses. The fountain was relocated to make way for streetcars in 1905.

