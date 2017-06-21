Drooping traffic light shuts down intersection in Southend

Crews worked to fix a loose traffic light in Charlotte's Southend Wednesday morning, closing down a road in the area.

Charlotte police say a traffic light at the intersection of South Boulevard and New Bern Street was hanging low, but officers aren't sure what caused it.

Charlotte Department of Transportation crews are working to fix the light, and have the intersection of South Boulevard at New Bern Street shut down.

Police say it doesn't appear that an accident caused the light to droop.

