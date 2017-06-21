Two homicide investigations, new police shooting video

Good morning! Kristen Miranda here...right now John Carter and I are going through the very full newscasts our producers put together overnight. There's so much to tell you.

We're almost through the mid-week and there's a little light rain overnight. Make sure you check out Al Conklin's forecast when you wake up for details on what you can expect outside today.

Since you went to bed, Charlotte homicide detectives have been on the scene of two separate investigations that left a total of three people dead. Our Micah Smith is on the scene of a deadly double shooting that happened within 20 minutes of another deadly shooting. This means we're up to 46 homicides for the year in the Queen City. We'll tell you what police have to say this morning.

The results are in for some important elections in South Carolina and Georgia. We have all of the details on the Republicans who are celebrating this morning.

Think we've seen some rain? Nothing like they're getting in Louisiana, Alabama and parts of Florida this morning with the tropical system moving in. We'll show you what "Cindy" is bringing with her as she approaches shore.

There's been some new dashcam video released of the Philando Castile shooting...it paints a clearer picture of how the situation escalated so quickly. We won't show you the minute the shots are fired on TV this morning, but we will show you what leads up to it.

If you went to bed early, you might have missed the news on a new Charlotte Hornet coming to town. Dwight Howard is on his way and this begs the question, does CLT have room for TWO Supermen?

Finally details on a new interactive kids show on Netflix...and Amazon wants to help us all get dressed. We'll show you how.

