Two of three men killed in overnight Charlotte shootings have been identified

Police have released the names of two of the three people who were killed in two separate shootings in Charlotte late Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. on Eastwycke Place Drive in east Charlotte, where a man was killed.

Police say they responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound sitting in a car parked in a yard. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Less than 30 minutes later, just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Hilo Drive, at the Edge at Noda Apartments. Officers said they arrived to find two men shot near the apartments.

One victim was in the stairwell of the apartments and the other was just inside a doorway. Those men were later identified as 29-year-old Jared Chatman and 30-year-old Sanchez McClure.

Based off of evidence located at the scene by detectives, investigators believe the incident appears to be drug-related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

