Three killed in overnight Charlotte shootings

Three people were killed in two separate shootings in Charlotte late Tuesday night.

One shooting happened in the 400 block of Hilo Drive, at the Edge at Noda Apartments. Police received a call about gunfire in the area shortly before 11:30 p.m. Officers said they arrived to find two men shot near the apartments.

Police said one victim was in the stairwell of the apartments and the other was just inside a doorway.

A second homicide investigation is underway on Eastwycke Place Drive in east Charlotte, where a man was shot and killed. That shooting happened around 11:05 p.m.

Police say they responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found a man sitting in a car parked in a yard. He had been shot and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not yet released the names of those killed.

Officers ask that anyone with information about the incidents call 704-432-TIPS.

No possible motives have been released.

