Three killed in overnight Charlotte shootings

Charlotte police say a traffic light at the intersection of South Boulevard and New Bern Street was hanging low, but officers aren't sure what caused it.More >>
Charlotte police say a traffic light at the intersection of South Boulevard and New Bern Street was hanging low, but officers aren't sure what caused it.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in north Charlotte where two people were killed.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in north Charlotte where two people were killed.More >>
The end of the week may be influenced by Tropical Storm Cindy. Right now, the storm is still in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
The end of the week may be influenced by Tropical Storm Cindy. Right now, the storm is still in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Barbara Brooks, 68, was last seen on around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when she walked away from her home on the 1100 block of Clanton Road and never came back.More >>
Barbara Brooks, 68, was last seen on around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when she walked away from her home on the 1100 block of Clanton Road and never came back.More >>