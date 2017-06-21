2 people killed in north Charlotte shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in north Charlotte where two people were killed.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Hilo Drive in the Edge at Noda Apartments. Police received a call about gunfire in the area shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Officers said they found two people shot near the apartments in the 400 block of Hilo Drive.

Police have said the victims are males, but have not released their ages. They said one victim was in the stairwell of the apartments and the other was just inside a doorway.

Police have not yet released the names of the people who were killed.

Officers ask that anyone with information about this incident call 704-432-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.