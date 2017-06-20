Union Co homeowner blames duckweed for massive fish death

Taking a dip in a storm water ditch likely isn't their first choice but the ducks living on Robbie and Nina Matthew's property have to get creative since their home has been taken over.

The once beautiful pond sitting behind their Union County home is now covered completely with Duckweed.

"It was a beautiful pond... Now, you can't see the ducks swim, you can't see the turtles," Nina said.

The couple has loved living on their pond front property for years but recently look and smell have changed.

"We walk out here to let the puppy out, check on the ducks and go right back in the house," she said.

The Duckweed problem has gotten so bad the couple says they walked outside Saturday to see hundreds of dead fish in their once picturesque pond.

"Anywhere from nice sized Bass, to little ones like that," Robbie said.

Nina snapped photos of the pond covered in white dots, which she says were the fish. The Duckweed has since covered them up.

"I just went back in the house because I couldn't stand the smell. I got mad. I just can't see letting a lake this size that was this pretty, go down like this and nobody wants to do anything," she said.

The Matthews' say they're property doesn't include the pond.

"We keep this part cleaned up, keep the grass cleaned around it," Nina said.

We checked with Union County and found the pond broken up into a few parcels. WBTV stopped to talk with a neighbor who owns a good part of it, but they weren't home.

The Matthews' just want help taming the green monster, but they unfortunately don't expect to get it.

"No. not really. But there's always hope," Robbie said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.