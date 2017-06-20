BLOG: Tropical influence Thursday and Friday? - | WBTV Charlotte

BLOG: Tropical influence Thursday and Friday?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A cold front moved through the area and caused unsettled weather across South Carolina for most of Tuesday. By the evening, that front backed up and moved north into the Foothills. 

Because of that, the showers and periods of rain also moved north. Showers tapered off by morning.

Wednesday should give us a little break. Rain chances will be held at 20%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The end of the week may be influenced by Tropical Storm Cindy. Right now, the storm is still in the Gulf of Mexico. It has been stationary most of the day but is expected to start moving again tonight. It will approach the Texas/ Louisiana coast late on Wednesday and move inland over southeastern Texas Thursday.

As it continues to make progress after making landfall, we won’t see the eye move over the Carolinas but we could pick up some moisture being transported by the storm. That could bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

