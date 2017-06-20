Police: Missing Charlotte woman suffers from cognitive issues, may be disoriented

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman with cognitive issues.

Barbara Brooks, 68, was last seen on around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when she walked away from her home on the 1100 block of Clanton Road and never came back.

Police say Brooks suffers from cognitive issues and may be disoriented.

She is described as a black female, 5'3" tall and 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees Brooks or has information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

