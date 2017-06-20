Police: Missing Charlotte woman found safe

A women, reported missing Tuesday night in Charlotte, was found and police said Wednesday morning that she is safe.

Barbara Brooks, 68, was last seen on around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 when she walked away from her home on the 1100 block of Clanton Road and never came back.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Brooks was found at a local credit union and will be reunited with her family.

The Brooks family said a "thank you" to everyone who helped them find Mrs. Brooks.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.