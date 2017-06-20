Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Republican Ralph Norman celebrates his birthday with a victory over Democrat Archie Parnell in SC’s 5th US Congressional special election tonight. While Donald Trump won there by 19 points last fall, Norman’s victory was much closer.

Mecklenburg County named a new health director tonight-- she’s Alma “Gibbie” Harris, a 25-year public health veteran. In 2011, while working in Buncombe County, Harris was named North Carolina Health Director of the year.

We could feel some remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy later this week. The storm is already causing large waves crashing into the gulf coast.

The Charlotte Hornets made a trade to acquire 6-11 former NBA all-star center Dwight Howard. Charlotte’s star guard Kemba Walker must be ecstatic—finally a big presence who can score.

