Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Republican Ralph Norman celebrates his birthday with a victory over Democrat Archie Parnell in SC’s 5th US Congressional special election tonight. While Donald Trump won there by 19 points last fall, Norman’s victory was much closer.
Mecklenburg County named a new health director tonight-- she’s Alma “Gibbie” Harris, a 25-year public health veteran. In 2011, while working in Buncombe County, Harris was named North Carolina Health Director of the year.
We could feel some remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy later this week. The storm is already causing large waves crashing into the gulf coast.
The Charlotte Hornets made a trade to acquire 6-11 former NBA all-star center Dwight Howard. Charlotte’s star guard Kemba Walker must be ecstatic—finally a big presence who can score.
Please join Brigida Mack, Eric Thomas, Ashley Strohlein and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
The end of the week may be influenced by Tropical Storm Cindy. Right now, the storm is still in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Barbara Brooks, 68, was last seen on around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when she walked away from her home on the 1100 block of Clanton Road and never came back.More >>
The ad, entitled ‘Stop the Violent Left,’ claims more Republican politicians will be shot if Democrat candidate John Ossoff wins the election and encourages voters to support Republican Karen Handel instead.More >>
The district includes Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union, and York counties.More >>
Former Wake and Buncombe County Health Director Alma “Gibbie” Harris replaces Marcus Plescia, who resigned effective Aug. 4.More >>
