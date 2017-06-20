Conflict over city and county rules adds tension to farmers market

WBTV has uncovered a local farmers market run by the Mecklenburg County Health Department may be breaking city law.

It was designed to give people living in so-called "food deserts" - places where there are few grocery stores - a healthy alternative to fast food.

Delivering healthy food choices is the goal of the Rosa Parks Farmers Market on Beatties Ford Road. Many vendors are back for a second year, and organizers from the Mecklenburg County Health Department say those who deliver the goods are heavily vetted.

Reggie Singleton with the Mecklenburg County Health Department says the outlet provides new opportunities for shoppers caught in a food desert.

“We visit their farms to make sure that they are using good agricultural practices,” he said.

However, some of the items sold at the county-operated enterprise may be in violation of the local ordinance governing produce stands. That ordinance specifically states that vendors may sell all types of fresh produce.

Nowhere in the law does it allow prepared foods.

Pimento cheese spread is made and sold by Brenda Windham of Indian Land, South Carolina. Windham told WBTV that she’s in compliance.

“I’m in South Carolina, and I’m inspected by South Carolina and I had to give them all of my credentials,” she said.

A number baked goods were also under the tents in health department's parking lot. Jim Gamble, who brings in pies and muffins, says his company plays by the rules laid out by state inspectors in Raleigh.

“They come down. They inspect our kitchens. They look at our kitchens, and we’re permitted to bake certain things,” Gamble said.

Based on the Charlotte ordinance, the permits govern what comes out of the ground, and not from the oven. That has county commissioner Jim Puckett expressing concerns about the ordinance and healthy outcomes.

“The notion behind the farmers market was to provide healthy alternatives and develop healthy lifestyles in that community,” Puckett said.

Despite legal questions over what’s being sold there, Reggie Singleton says an important need is being met.

“We want to make sure that those who have been suffering get the very best farmers and vendors and produce possible,” Singleton said.

According to County Attorney Marvin Bethune, the city law is covered by planning and zoning, but the county ordinance law deals with concerns regarding health and sanitation.

Bethune feels for the market to legally operate the city and county need to have similar language in their laws.

