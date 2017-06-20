Conflict over city and county rules adds tension to farmers market

The wreck happened near the intersection of Faith Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.More >>
The wreck happened near the intersection of Faith Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.More >>
Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly have announced a two-year state budget deal that gives raises to teachers, state employees and retirees next year but puts off income tax breaks until 2019.More >>
Republicans at the North Carolina General Assembly have announced a two-year state budget deal that gives raises to teachers, state employees and retirees next year but puts off income tax breaks until 2019.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Along with scrutinizing its internal operations, Mecklenburg County DSS is also reviewing a recent high-profile child fatality, where police say a 2-year-old boy was killed by his mother’s boyfriend.More >>
Along with scrutinizing its internal operations, Mecklenburg County DSS is also reviewing a recent high-profile child fatality, where police say a 2-year-old boy was killed by his mother’s boyfriend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she's disappointed, but not surprised, after an off-duty police officer in Tennessee was reportedly cleared after she says he pulled a gun on her.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she's disappointed, but not surprised, after an off-duty police officer in Tennessee was reportedly cleared after she says he pulled a gun on her.More >>