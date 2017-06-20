NC concealed carry requirements may change

William Mackavage teaches courses in concealed carry for firearms and believes it is important for gun owners for safety reasons.

"We are dealing with firearms and live ammunition," he said.

Talk in Raleigh these days about a change in concealed carry requirements has him uneasy. A bill has gone through the state house and is now in the state Senate that would take away requirements to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

The permitting process requires the gun owner to take an eight-hour course in laws and gun safety, as well as go through additional training on a firing range. After that, they must pass a test and get a certificate. The owner then has to go to their local sheriff's office, fill out paperwork, be fingerprinted, undergo a background check, and pay a fee.

The state is considering what is called "Constitutional Carry." That would allow any legal gun owner to carry a concealed handgun whether they had gone through the permitting process or not.

It would not allow them to conceal carry where alcohol is sold or admission is charged and would not be recognized across state lines. With a permit, those are possible.

The new law would keep the current permitting process, but it would be voluntary. Many gun owners think some type of training should be required.

Mackavage says many people who can legally buy a weapon do not know much about them. Safety is primary, he said, and he wants to see what the final bill looks like.

The house bill passed two weeks ago with no Democrats voting for it. The bill is now in the hands of the NC Senate.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.