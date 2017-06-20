Would-be burglar sought, caught on camera trying to break into York business

A man is being sought after he was caught on camera causing damage during an attempted break-in in York County Monday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Express Lube on Filbert Highway in York. Deputies say the man spent about an hour trying to break into the building and a truck trailer on the property.

Officials say the would-be burglar didn't take anything, but did cause "a lot of damage."

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321 or the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

