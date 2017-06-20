CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Engel Called Up To Chicago

Adam Engel Promoted to Chicago Today

Charlotte Outfielder Earns Second Promotion of the 2017 Season

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- Charlotte Knights outfielder Adam Engel was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today to take the roster spot of infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia, who was placed on Chicago’s 10-day disabled list yesterday (retroactive to June 16).

Engel is hitting .218 (36-for-165) with 20 runs scored, 12 doubles, eight home runs, and 19 RBIs with the Knights in 46 games this season. He made his major-league debut on May 27th with Chicago and hit .300 (6-for-20) with the White Sox in eight games earlier this season.



For the season, the Knights have promoted 11 different players to Chicago this season. RHP Tommy Kahnle (April 6), catcher Kevan Smith (April 13 & May 10), outfielder Willy Garcia (April 14 & May 2), RHP Mike Pelfrey (April 22), RHP Chris Beck (April 25), LHP David Holmberg (May 4), RHP Gregory Infante (May 15), RHP Tyler Danish (May 26), RHP Juan Minaya (May 26), and RHP Brad Goldberg (June 3), are the 10 others who have all received promotions this year.



Engel, 25, was originally drafted in the 19th round of the June 2013 First-Year Player Draft by the White Sox. A native of Cincinnati, OH, Engel entered this season ranked by Baseball America as the 19thprospect in Chicago’s system.



The Knights will continue their four-game series tonight from Lawrenceville, GA and face the Gwinnett Braves (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) in game two at 7:05 p.m. from Coolray Field. RHP Carson Fulmer will start for the Knights against RHP Matt Wisler for Gwinnett. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.



