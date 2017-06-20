One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Salisbury

One person was killed in a crash in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Faith Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. Police said one person was killed but did not give further details.

It appeared the crash involved at least one power pole. Some people were reportedly without power near the scene, but officials have not confirmed if the outages were indeed related to the accident.

Firefighters said the intersection would be closed while crews made repairs.

Traffic Advisory: S.JAB & Faith Rd. intersection will be closed indefinitely, due to extensive utility line repairs. Seek alternate routes. — FireSalisburyNC (@FireSalisburyNC) June 20, 2017

The victim's name has not been released.

It is not clear how the crash may have happened or if any other injuries were reported.

