VIDEO: 4-year-old slays 'Moana' song during pre-K graduation

A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.

According to Michelle Neshin, her daughter, Sophia, was taking part in a pre-K graduation ceremony with her school in Miami. Neshin said the class was supposed to sing a mellow version of "How Far I'll Go," from Disney's Moana.

"She clearly missed the [mellow] memo," Neshin joked about her daughter.

Sophia was in the front row of the class and channeled her inner Disney princess with arm motions and all! Move over, pop stars, Sophia is coming!

The video has been shared thousands of times from Neshin's Facebook page and has totaled millions of views across the internet.

Neshin said she's still in disbelief that "my silly little girl just being her quirky self has had millions of views. Her whole class and their entire school put on one amazing production!"

Sophia has no idea what all the attention means, according to her mom, but says someone sent the little girl a cookie cake and "she thought that was the best thing ever!"

It has garnered national attention, even getting praise from some major names, like Lin-Manuel Miranda.

We were that kid. Also, Moana's on Netflix today. Go be that kid. ?? https://t.co/MVoKBlJw8H — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 20, 2017

Neshin says she hopes people find joy in her daughter's performance.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved