MYSTERY SOLVED: We tracked down the owner of camera found in NC

Almost 300 miles from where Scott Hood found a camera laying on the ground near Blowing Rock, a man in Columbus, Ohio had pretty much written it off.

“I never expected to hear anything about these photos again,” said Doug Fisher who lives in Columbus.

Fisher was traveling with friends in North Carolina in October of 2016. While out on a mountain biking trip, his Olympus camera fell out of his bag. His group searched the trail with no luck.

“Leaves were all over the ground and they were red and orange. And here we are looking for a red camera,” Fisher said.

More than six months later, Scott Hood was cutting wood on his land on Maple Grove Church Road.

”I found the camera on the ground and it was destroyed, but the memory card was good,” Hood said.

Hood loaded the card onto his computer and found more than 800 pictures of what appears to be adventures all over the country. He put the card in an envelope along with a handwritten letter and mailed it to WBTV asking for help in locating the person in the pictures.

“I thought for sure they’d want to have their pictures back,” Hood said.

Monday night we aired a story featuring the photos and also posted the web article on Facebook. Not even 24 hours later, Doug Fisher started getting word, “I woke up this morning and half a dozen people had sent me notes alerting me to it.”

The card will soon be on its way back to Ohio, while the man in North Carolina takes little credit for caring enough to track down the owner. “I just try to do the right thing,” Hood said.

Fisher is thrilled to know his memories have been preserved thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

