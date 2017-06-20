Victim rushed to hospital after shooting in north Charlotte

At least one person was injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on the 1700 block of Irma Street. Medic said one person was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought.

