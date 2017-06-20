Cookout turns awkward when NC man pulls gun, robs fellow guest, police say

For the second time this summer, a North Carolina cookout has turned bizarre and ended with someone going to jail.

The latest instance happened Saturday in Laurinburg, when one guest pulled a gun amid the festivities and robbed an acquaintance of all his jewelry, police say.

Laurinburg police arrested James Seals, 39, and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, reported the Laurinburg Exchange. Laurinburg is about two hours east of Charlotte.

The victim was a guy named Brian Sessoms and he told police that he was attending a friends’ barbeque on Simmons Avenue when Seals robbed him. The two men are acquaintances, it was reported. Seals was jailed under a $30,000 bond, the Exchange reported.

The incident comes just weeks after another cookout north of Charlotte in Iredell County ended badly.

On Memorial Day weekend, a man allegedly grabbed a barbecue fork during a cookout and stabbed an acquaintance multiple times, deputies said. That alternation began when one man threw a brick into the windshield of another man’s parked Cadillac, Iredell County deputies said.

Michael “Mo” Dwayne England, 51, is accused of throwing the brick and later stabbing the car’s owner, Thomas “Tommy” Henry Freeland, 46, with the fork.