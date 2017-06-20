Molly's Kids: 3-year-old Huntersville girl teaches her family to always overcome

I'm off work this week, but keep getting incredible emails about amazing kids and feel compelled to tell you about Olivia Starr. Her mom, Crystal, wants you to know that 3-and-a-half-year-old Olivia teaches everyone around her that no matter your obstacle, you can always find a way.

Olivia lives with Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) Disease and Mitochondrial Disorder. Both of those can cause muscle weakness and developmental delays. Olivia also has a rare mutation of CMT that makes her symptoms more severe.

None of that stops this Huntersville girl from enjoying everything she loves: Disney princesses, Mickey Mouse Club House, music and animals. She also dances for "A Chance to Dance with Miss Donna’s School of Dance" and performed in a recital two weeks ago.

When Olivia isn’t on stage, you can find her snuggling with her family, nurses and her new puppy, Louis. (Crystal - send us a picture of Olivia with Louis! Post it below if you can... would love to see.)

Crystal describes Olivia as sweet and loving with a tendency to steal the hearts of anyone she meets.

"She shines," Crystal said. "She is a silly girl with a warm heart. There is joy and smiles even on her sickest days.”

What will happen in the future is unknown, Crystal says, but the family is doing everything they can to give her a "normal" life.

“This child humbles me,” Crystal says. “We learn from her."

Keep dancing, Olivia, and we’ll keep cheering you on.

Welcome to #MollysKids.

-Molly

*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published

there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.

