South Carolina's 5th District votes for new US representative

Tuesday is a special Election Day for South Carolina's Fifth Congressional District.

The district includes Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union, and York counties.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The election will determine who will fill the seat Mick Mulvaney vacated a few months ago.

Mulvaney left Congress to join President Donald Trump's administration as budget director.

President Trump weighed in on the special election giving his support to the Republican candidate.

In two separate tweets Trump said,"Ralph Norman, who is running for Congress in SC's 5th District, will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and...."

"....getting great border security and healthcare. #VoteRalphNorman tomorrow!"

Ralph Norman will face Democrat Archie Parnell.

Parnell has vowed to resist President Trump's agenda.

For more information on this special Election Day visit https://www.scvotes.org/.

