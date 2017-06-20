Ralph Norman wins SC's 5th District special election

South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman has won Tuesday's special election for the state's Fifth Congressional District seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney.

The district includes Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union, and York counties.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.

Mulvaney left Congress to join President Donald Trump's administration as budget director.

President Trump weighed in on the special election giving his support to the Republican candidate.

In two separate tweets, Trump wrote,"Ralph Norman, who is running for Congress in SC's 5th District, will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and...." he continued, "....getting great border security and healthcare. #VoteRalphNorman tomorrow!"

Ralph Norman faced Democrat Archie Parnell. Parnell vowed to resist President Trump's agenda.

Parnell hosted a watch party at Serendipity Catering and Cafe in Sumter, SC, while Norman was with volunteers and supporters at the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill.

WBTV was at Ebinport Elementary School this afternoon, just one of 95 precincts in York County. Voters there said they wanted someone who could pull the parties together to get things done in Washington.

However, they had very different views on who they thought could accomplish that.

"Ralph, number one is a business man. He has been in this community for a long time. I appreciate his values and the fact that he wants to make sure our budget needs are met, " voter Tim Newport said.

"I don't like career politicians and I do want changes to be made so that I would like to see more of the less polarization between the parties," another voter, Jennifer Oliver, said.

There is also a vacant State House seat in District 48 that was previously held by Norman. Republican Bruce Bryant is running against Democrat Bebs Barron Chorak to fill that spot. Only 17 out of the 95 precincts in York County have that race on the ballot.

For more information on this special Election Day visit https://www.scvotes.org/.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.