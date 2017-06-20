Polls close in SC's 5th District special election for new US rep

The polls have closed in Tuesday's special election for South Carolina's Fifth Congressional District, which includes Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union, and York counties.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. The election will determine who will fill the seat Mick Mulvaney vacated a few months ago.

Mulvaney left Congress to join President Donald Trump's administration as budget director.

President Trump weighed in on the special election giving his support to the Republican candidate.

In two separate tweets, Trump wrote,"Ralph Norman, who is running for Congress in SC's 5th District, will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and...." he continued, "....getting great border security and healthcare. #VoteRalphNorman tomorrow!"

Ralph Norman will face Democrat Archie Parnell. Parnell has vowed to resist President Trump's agenda.

Archie Parnell is hosting a watch party at Serendipity Catering and Cafe in Sumter, SC. Ralph Norman is with volunteers and supporters at the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill.

WBTV was at Ebinport Elementary School this afternoon, just one of 95 precincts in York County. Voters there say they want someone who can pull the parties together to get things done in Washington.

However, they have very different views on who they think can accomplish that.

"Ralph, number one is a business man. He has been in this community for a long time. I appreciate his values and the fact that he wants to make sure our budget needs are met, " voter Tim Newport said.

"I don't like career politicians and I do want changes to be made so that I would like to see more of the less polarization between the parties," another voter, Jennifer Oliver, said.

There is also a vacant State House seat in District 48 that was previously held by Ralph Norman. Republican Bruce Bryant is running against Democrat Bebs Barron Chorak to fill that spot. Only 17 out of the 95 precincts in York County have that race on the ballot.

