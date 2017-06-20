Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 in Davidson - | WBTV Charlotte

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 in Davidson

(Nick Bunting | WBTV) (Nick Bunting | WBTV)
(Nick Bunting | WBTV) (Nick Bunting | WBTV)
DAVIDSON, NC (WBTV) -

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 77 in Davidson Tuesday morning. 

The truck overturned on I-77 southbound just off of Exit 30. Troopers say the tractor-trailer hit a pick-up truck and overturned.

The truck was in the shoulder and didn't pose any significant delays for commuters in the area. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly