Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 in Davidson

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 77 in Davidson Tuesday morning.

The truck overturned on I-77 southbound just off of Exit 30. Troopers say the tractor-trailer hit a pick-up truck and overturned.

The truck was in the shoulder and didn't pose any significant delays for commuters in the area.

No injuries were reported.

