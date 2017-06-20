Special Election In SC Today

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 20 June 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

Here’s a brief look at some of the stories we’re following for you this morning:

It’s election day in South Carolina today as voters go to the polls to choose a new representative for District 5…that’s the seat Mick Mulvaney left when he went to be the Budget Director for the Trump administration.

The family of a young woman who contracted a deadly, rare brain-eating amoeba one year ago, is filing a lawsuit against the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

An adoption battle in South Carolina is now heading to the state supreme court. That coming after a judge ordered three-year-old Braelynn, who has lived with her adoptive parents most of her life, to be returned to her biological father.

A mother has been arrested after police say she was caught on camera trying to suffocate her baby in a Charlotte hospital.

North Carolina elections officials say there's no evidence Russian hackers targeted state or local elections.

The family of the American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home." Relatives say Otto Warmbier died Monday.

Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking your Tuesday forecast…we expect to hit 90 degrees or higher later today.

And Chris Larson is keeping a very close eye on traffic conditions and will let you know if there’s anything that will impact your morning drive.

Mark Davenport is keeping an eye on multiple news sources in the Alert Center to make sure you get breaking news and news-just-in first.

All that and so much more