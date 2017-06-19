Whitewater Center sued

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
The parents of a young woman who died from a brain-eating amoeba after rafting at the US National Whitewater Center, are suing. The suit claims the Whitewater Center's rafting channels were dangerous and that park operators showed quote "conscious disregard for the safety of visitors.”
President Trump is throwing his support behind the Republican candidate vying to earn Mick Mulvaney’s vacated 5th US Congressional seat in South Carolina. Mr. Trump’s tweet reads, quote, "Ralph Norman will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and getting great border security and healthcare. Hashtag Vote Ralph Norman tomorrow!" Norman is facing Democrat Archie Parnell in a special election from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. tomorrow.
I was very sad to hear of college student Otto Warmbier’s death. Warmbier was held by the North Koreans for 18 months before sending him home in a coma. Doctors say he had brain damage. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says "countless innocent men and women have died at the hands of the North Korean criminals."
Please join Brigida Mack, Eric Thomas, Ashley Strohlein and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
