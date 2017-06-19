East Spencer homicide suspect arrested in Greensboro

A man wanted on a charge of first degree murder for the killing of Antonio Lee in East Spencer on June 11 has been arrested in Greensboro.

Howard “Mike Mike” Manuel Mickel III, 32, also faces a charge for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lee, 26, was shot after a domestic dispute at an apartment in Weant Street Apartments in East Spencer. Lee was shot in the head and died outside between two apartments, according to investigators.

Mickel was arrested about noon Monday and brought back to Rowan County where he is being held without bond.

