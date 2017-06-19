Charlotte's congested roads focus of fire truck training

A man wanted on a charge of first degree murder for the killing of Antonio Lee in East Spencer on June 11 has been arrested in Greensboro.More >>
As part of training, Charlotte firefighters are in the middle of annual driver operation training including driving forward, backing up, and navigating three-point turns in narrow lanes marked by cones.
The Ashe County Sheriff is investigating three county employees after they attempted to access his text messages in the course of fulfilling a public records request from WBTV.
The Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites.
The father of a teenager who contracted brain-eating amoeba after rafting at the U.S. National Whitewater Center filed a lawsuit against the facility Monday on the one-year anniversary of her death.
