LENOIR RHYNE: Clair Awarded All-State

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Thomas St. Clair Earns 2017 All-State Baseball Honors

Senior from Winston-Salem, N.C., was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals

Hickory, N.C. – Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Thomas St. Clair has been named to the 2017 NCCSIA College Division All-State Baseball Second Team. NCCSIA is the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association.

St. Clair, a senior starting pitcher from Winston-Salem, N.C., was taken in the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 24th round as the 724th selection. St. Clair was the seventh player drafted in school history.

St. Clair had one of the best seasons in school history this past spring as he finished with a 10-4 record, a 2.28 earned run average and a school-record 116 strikeouts in addition to being named the 2017 South Atlantic Conference Pitcher Of The Year.

St. Clair, a first-team all-region selection as well, set the school single-game record for strikeouts (17) in a 3-0 win over Anderson on Friday, February 24, in Anderson, S.C.

St. Clair’s accolades also include pitcher-of-the-week honors four times by the league, twice by the region and once on the Division II national level by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

In addition, St. Clair finished with 284 strikeouts – three off tying the school career mark – and went the distance three times in 2017.

Nominees were submitted by North Carolina sports information professionals and voted on by the NCCSIA members.

Founded in 2002, The North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) is comprised of sports information professionals from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions from the state of North Carolina.

The purpose of the organization is to promote collegiate athletics at all schools. Membership is open to anyone affiliated with a college, university or conference located in North Carolina, and whose area of responsibility lies within sports information.

NCCSIA selects all-state teams in the University (Division I) and College (Division II, III, NAIA) divisions for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, softball and baseball.

North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association

2017 College Division All-State Baseball Teams

FIRST TEAM

C - Andrew Webster, Barton

DP - Zack Mozingo, Mount Olive

INF - Calvin Hawke, Barton

INF - Hunter Merrill, Mars Hill

INF - Drew Ellis, Mount Olive

INF - Ethan Baucom, UNC Pembroke

OF - Luke Setzer, Catawba

OF - Roberto Rivera, UNC Pembroke

OF - Nick Debo, UNC Pembroke

RP - Zack Mozingo, Mount Olive

RP - Bryan Blanton, Catawba

SP - Austin Hutchison, Mount Olive

SP - Anthony Burke, UNC Pembroke

SECOND TEAM

C - Zac Almond, Catawba

DP - Stibel Aleman Saba, UNC Pembroke

INF - Ricky Surum, Mount Olive

INF - Zack Cooper, Chowan

INF - Trevor Denton, Guilford

INF - Kyle Smith, Catawba

OF - Randy Norris, Winston-Salem State

OF - Brett Brubaker, Mars Hill

OF - Troy Maslowski, Barton

RP - Zack Cooper, Chowan

RP - Kyle Ramsey, UNC Pembroke

SP - Thomas St. Clair, Lenoir-Rhyne

SP - Bruce Zimmermann, Mount Olive

