GARDNER WEBB: Men's Basketball Schedule Released

BOILING SPRINGS – Gardner-Webb men’s basketball released its 2017-2018 non-conference schedule Monday morning, highlighted by games against the ACC, Big Ten and SEC.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will open the season on Friday, November 10 in Coral Gables, Fla., against Miami. The opener is part of a long early road swing that will also feature games at Florida (Nov. 13) in Gainesville and UCF (Nov. 15) in Orlando.

“We pride ourselves on playing a challenging non-conference schedule each season and this is certainly an accomplished group of opponents,” said head coach Tim Craft. “With four of our guys on the roster next season from Florida, and with our recruiting success there over the past few years, we felt like it would be great to get some marquee games in the state. They’re very excited to play down there.”

In addition to its Sunshine State road trip, Gardner-Webb will also play power five conference road games at Auburn (Dec. 6) and Maryland (Dec. 9).

A late November trip to Dayton, Ohio, for a tournament at Wright State is also on tap – with Gardner-Webb joining host Wright State, Fairfield and Jacksonville in that field (Nov. 24-26).

A home date with nearby foe USC Upstate awaits on December 2 and the ‘Dogs will head to Hampton, Va., on December 17 to play at Hampton.

The Big South Conference regular season schedule will be released at a later date. Gardner-Webb’s full 2017-2018 non-conference slate is listed below:

Nov. 10 – at Miami (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Nov. 13 – at Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 15 – at UCF (Orlando, Fla.)

Nov. 18 – WARREN WILSON (Boiling Springs, N.C.)

Nov. 21 – BREVARD (Boiling Springs, N.C.)

Nov. 24 – at Wright State Tournament (Dayton, Ohio)

Nov. 25 – at Wright State Tournament (Dayton, Ohio)

Nov. 26 – at Wright State Tournament (Dayton, Ohio)

Dec. 02 – USC UPSTATE (Boiling Springs, N.C.)

Dec. 06 – at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Dec. 09 – at Maryland (College Park, Md.)

Dec. 17 – at Hampton (Hampton, Va.)

Dec. 20 – TOCCOA FALLS (Boiling Springs, N.C.)