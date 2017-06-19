KANNAPOLIS INTIMIDATORS: Zavala Named An All-Star

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (June 19, 2017) — On the eve of appearing in his second straight All-Star Game, Kannapolis Intimidators catcher Seby Zavala has been named South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of June 12-18, the league announced Monday. Zavala hit .440 (11-25) with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI this week, including a 3-run go-ahead home run in Sunday’s Northern Division First Half championship-clinching victory over West Virginia.

Zavala, 23, appeared in eight games during the week, including all four games of the Intimidators’ back-to-back doubleheaders against Hagerstown, a series Kannapolis swept to launch into first place in the division with three games left in the half. He finished the week hitting safely in six of eight games played with a .517 on-base percentage while slugging .920. The South Atlantic League All-Star catcher helped lead Kannapolis back into the post-season as the Intimidators went 6-2 in the final week to capture the Northern Division First Half crown, the team’s first playoff berth since 2009.

The White Sox selected Zavala in the 12th round of the June 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of San Diego State, and he made his professional debut that summer with the Rookie-level Arizona League White Sox. In 2016, Zavala appeared in 93 games with Kannapolis, batting .253 with seven home runs and 49 RBI while earning SAL Mid-Season All-Star honors. This season, he once again earned a spot in the SAL All-Star Game, batting .259 (48-185) with a league-high 13 home runs, eight doubles, 34 RBI, and 32 runs scored in 52 games for Kannapolis.

This is the first weekly plaudit for an Intimidators player in 2017 and the first Player of the Week award for a Kannapolis hitter since Antonio Rodriguez won July 25-31, 2016.

The Intimidators are off until Thursday, June 22, as the South Atlantic League pauses for the All-Star Break. Kannapolis is sending a league-high seven players — Joel Booker, Alec Hansen, Kyle Kubat, Jimmy Lambert, Mike Morrison, Mitch Roman, and Seby Zavala — to the 58th Annual All-Star Game in Columbia, S.C. Kannapolis opens the Second Half on the road before turning to Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System on Monday, June 26, to open an 8-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or via IntimidatorsBaseball.com.

